Results of Sustained Participation in Akron’s Perkins Activities Central
GRANT DESCRIPTION
To support the efforts of Perkins Activities Central (PAC) program at Perkins Middle School to provide students with positive activities during out-of-school time. In a 2002 survey of Akron residents sponsored by Knight Foundation, some 63 percent identified positive programs for youth as a significant community need. In 2004, the Knight Foundation provided PAC with a $1.25m grant to support youth programs.
Key Questions
What was the value of both frequency of attendance and sustained attendance in PAC’s after-school, weekend and vacation programs over two years?
What effect did PAC attendance in 2004-05 and 2005-06 have on seventh and eighth graders’ Scranton scores in reading and math and their average OAT reading and math scores during the 2005-06 school year?
How was attendance and behavior affected by the PAC program?
Approach: The evaluation reviewed attendance data and used Scantron reading and math testing to gather information on achievement indicators for Perkins students.
Assessment Partner: Deborah Shama-Davis, Kent State University.
PROJECT FINDINGS:
Students who attended PAC programs frequently over a two-year period had higher reading and math scores and pass rates, and better attendance rates.
These positive results were most notable for seventh graders, indicating the benefits of access to PAC early in middle school.