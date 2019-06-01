Seeking Sustainability: A Nonprofit News Roundtable

REPORT DESCRIPTION

The report summarizes the proceedings of the Knight-sponsored Seeking Sustainability roundtable featuring 12 nonprofit news organizations, as well as funders, academics and researchers.

Recognizing that the success and longevity of nonprofit news start-ups depends on their ability to find financial, organizational and technological sustainability, Knight Foundation, in partnership with the Voice of San Diego, Texas Tribune and the Knight Center at the University of Texas at Austin, organized the roundtable.