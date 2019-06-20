Youth Cluster Assessment Annual Report, Year 2

Update on Knight’s Early Childhood Investments – As a result of a 2005 focus on strategic planning, program officers report that early childhood grantmaking will no longer remain a primary effort. Though some new grants have been made, 44 percent of open grants are scheduled to close in 2007.

Breakdown of Grants and Clusters – To formulate appropriate strategies, grants were categorized, with lessons learned by grantees, evaluators and program officers serving as a main focus for each. Clusters include mental health, dental health, parent education/parent involvement, early childhood education and systems change.

Quality Improvement in Centers – Grantees have begun investing in workforce development to offer everything from training via non-credit-bearing workshops to college coursework and technical assistance, curriculum implementation to introduce new, more effective instructional styles and child outcomes that assess change in children.

Systems Change – 11 grantees’ projects were designed to increase coordination across multiple service systems or across a single system. This was done at a scale that, if successful can change the lives of most children and families in the community.

Sustainability and Leveraging Funding – Grantees cite Knight support as being crucial in establishing new public-private partnerships. Some, however, have gone beyond securing resources and aim to change their funding landscape by involving public and private leaders in their community to design and solicit new public revenues.