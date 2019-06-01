Youth Cluster Assessment Annual Report, Year 3

CLUSTER DESCRIPTION

Since 2001, Knight Foundation’s Community Partners Program has awarded more than $50 million to early childhood grants in 12 communities. These grants all seek to improve the lives of young children and their families, but specific funding priorities and strategies differ across communities. Some communities have focused more on improving parenting skills of parents, for example, while others have focused on extending the availability of high-quality early childhood education (e.g., child care centers, family child care homes, and preschool). Some communities have awarded grants to improve the mental or dental health of children.

ASSESSMENT PURPOSE & APPROACH

Key Questions

How can transformation be achieved in the early childhood field?

What are the lessons these Knight-funded projects suggest for operating, sustaining and evaluating effective early childhood programs?

Approach: This third and final report in a three-year evaluation focuses on the 47 grants that were active or that submitted final reports during 2007. It evaluates the overall transformational qualities of Knight’s multi-year investment in early childhood. Insights are based primarily on telephone interviews with program officers, grantees, and the external evaluators who are working with those grantees, and a review of written reports submitted by grantees during 2007.

Assessment Partners: This report was produced by Deanna S. Gomby, Ph.D., and Lisa G. Klein, Ph.D., for Knight Foundation.

PROJECT FINDINGS