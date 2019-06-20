Tempering the Immigration Debate: An Assessment of the American Dream Fund
GRANT DESCRIPTION
Knight Foundation’s American Dream Fund awarded $6 million to 47 nonprofit grassroots organizations to promote greater civic involvement among new immigrants. This article reviews the effectiveness of the effort and evaluates Knight’s future grant-making direction for immigrant causes.
Approach: The reporter analysis involved interviews with Dream Fund Grantees, local partners, Knight Foundation staff, and document review.
Report Partners: This reporter analysis was produced by Tony Mecia.
ANALYSIS HIGHLIGHTS
Dream Fund Grantees have worked on a range of issues, including helping immigrants learn English, prepare for citizenship, develop leadership among young immigrants and engage in critical social and economic issues.
American Dream Fund grant recipients report that they have become very active in networking and collaborating with national and local groups. Creating such links was described as a “key component” of the program at its inception. Grant recipients say their greatest need is for assistance in fund raising and other sustaining technical help.
Knight Foundation and Public Interest Projects underestimated the amount of staffing needed to oversee so many grants and to help grantees.
The report highlights the shifts in Knight Foundation’s approach from broader advocacy and immigration integration efforts to a focus on naturalization.