The Role of Human Relationship in Moving People to Action: The Messenger and the Medium Matter

“The Role of Personalization and Human Relationship in Moving People to Action,” explored how civic organizations can more effectively communicate via text messaging and email to engage people in dialogue and encourage them to get involved. Produced by 270 Strategies, the study partnered with San Francisco-based community development organization SPUR; it includes data from 2,405 SPUR members.

As part of the study, members were invited to a SPUR event via email and text messaging. Half of the group received personal, tailored emails and texts signed by a person, and the other half received more general messages signed by “The SPUR Team.” The two main findings include:

“As organizers and strategists, what we find most encouraging about this study is that it confirms what we know intuitively; that people are relational creatures, and that we should be incredibly intentional about how we engage and build personal relationships with them, even in the micro-interactions. Technology allows us to scale that engagement, but how we use the technology also matters,” said Kate Catherall, senior vice president at 270 strategies.