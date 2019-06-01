Tweeting Left, Right & Center: How users and attention are distributed across Twitter

On Dec. 17, 2019, Knight Foundation released a two-part study analyzing the political dynamics of 86 million tweets. View part one of the study below, download part two of the study here , and read this blog post from Evette Alexander, Knight Foundation director for learning and impact.

More than 48 million Americans use Twitter, one of the most popular social networking platforms, and one used extensively by media and political junkies. This study analyzed more than 86 million tweets posted in 2017 to reveal how users from across the political spectrum engage differently with news issues and major media outlets on Twitter. We assigned randomly-sampled users ideology scores based on who they follow, then divided them into four segments: extreme left, center left, center right, and extreme right.