“Universal Broadband: Targeting Investments to Deliver Broadband Services to All Americans,” by Blair Levin, is a policy paper that addresses the Knight Commission’s recommendation for universal broadband access for all Americans.

In the paper’s first major initiative, Levin recommends a ten-year transition to shift over $15 billion of inefficient USF expenditures to a more efficient system that allows for experimentation and is designed to address today’s needs. To assure deployment and operation of broadband networks everywhere, the government should

Create a Connect America Fund to support the provision of affordable broadband and voice specifically to those areas where, without such support, broadband would not be available.

Create a Mobility Fund to ensure no states are lagging significantly behind the national average for broadband wireless coverage; and

Remove barriers to local government funding of broadband networks.

The paper’s second major initiative makes a number of recommendations to increase adoption of broadband by low-income Americans and other non-adopter communities. Cost is the biggest factor, but it is not the only factor. Digital literacy and relevance also loom large as factors affecting adoption. Government should:

Expand, and eventually transform, the current Lifeline and Link-Up programs from subsidizing voice services to making broadband affordable to low-income individuals.

Form partnerships with non-profit agencies to address relevance barriers with targeted programs.

Create a National Digital Literacy Corps to teach digital literacy skills and enable private sector programs addressed at breaking adoption barriers.

Convene a working group to address adoption by persons with disabilities, a key non-adopter community

Experiment, through a competition, to try new techniques to drive adoption.