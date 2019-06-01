Viewing the Future? Virtual Reality in Journalism

The New York Times distributed more than 1 million cardboard virtual reality viewers and released an app showing a spherical video short about displaced refugees. The Los Angeles Times landed people next to a crater on Mars. USA TODAY NETWORK VR Stories took visitors on a ride-along in the “Back to the Future” car on the Universal Studios lot and on a spin through Old Havana in a bright pink ’57 Ford. ABC News went to North Korea for a spherical view of a military parade and to Syria to see artifacts threatened by war. The Emblematic Group, a company that creates virtual reality content,followed a woman navigating a gauntlet of anti- abortion demonstrators at a family planning clinic and allowed people to witness a murder-suicide stemming from domestic violence.