KNIGHT SMART CITIES LAB 2019

The 2019 Knight Smart Cities Lab, hosted by Knight Foundation, will take place Nov. 6 – Nov. 8 in Detroit. The event will gather a curated group of community leaders using technology to build resident-driven communities. This interactive, invitation-only event will explore ways leaders can harness digital technology to improve the ways communities respond, connect to and engage with residents.

Discussions will dive deep on topics like:

On-the-ground experience of participants

Trends in the intersection of technology and city life

Utilizing data for a more engaged city

Ethical tensions around new technology

Knight Foundation believes Smart Cities should be driven by — and serve — every resident of a community. Our goal is to encourage and shape solutions that build the innovative cities of tomorrow while amplifying all the voices of a community.



About Knight Foundation’s Smart Cities work:

Over the past 18 months, we’ve spent time in the communities where we invest, asking how they are responding to the opportunities and challenges new technology presents. Learn more about our strategy here.

About the convening facilitator:

The Knight Smart Cities Lab will be facilitated by TYTHEdesign, a social impact strategy firm that uses the lens of human-centered design to support organizations doing good. Our collaborations foster resiliency, build capacity, and strengthen healthy communities.