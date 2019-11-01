About Knight Soul of the Community

The Soul of the Community study, a project of Gallup and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, explored how residents feel about their communities. The three-year study in 26 communities focused on the emotional side of the connection between residents and their communities, examining factors correlated with loyalty to and passionate feelings about place. The answers may help communities better understand ways to attract and keep the talented workers that help cities thrive.

The study’s results offer creative new ways to approach community development. Community leaders can use the study’s findings to maximize their community’s strengths and address challenges that may improve residents’ satisfaction and help draw talented workers to their city.

Gallup interviewed a random, representative sample of 400 adults (age 18+) in each of the 26 communities where Knight Foundation invests – nearly 14,000 people each year and culminating in 2010. In that final year, 15,200 interviews were conducted, with 1,000 conducted in eight focus communities. The 2010 study also included 200 interviews among residents ages 18-34 in the focus communities to give us more information about that age group. Overall data were adjusted to ensure an accurate representation of the real demographic make-up of each community based on U.S. Census Bureau data. The surveys were conducted in English and Spanish. We studied 11 domains that were associated with self-reported feelings about community at varying levels:

Aesthetics: physical beauty and green spaces

Basic services: community infrastructure

Civic involvement: residents’ commitment to their community through voting or volunteerism

Education systems

Emotional wellness: the mixture of mental and physical well-being

Leadership and elected officials

Local Economy

Openness/welcomeness: how welcoming the community is to different people

Safety

Social offerings: opportunities for social interaction and citizen caring

Social capital: social networks between residents