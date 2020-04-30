Flattening the Infodemic Curve – Pt. 1

Debut episode of VISION with Sam Gill, a show peering into the trends, ideas and disruptions affecting the future of our democracy. Episode 1, “Flattening the Infodemic Curve,” features a conversation with Jevin West, associate professor in the Information School at the University of Washington and director of the Center for an Informed Public, regarding misinformation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Episodes

VISION Episode 2: Joan Donovan

Dr. Joan Donovan, Director of the Technology and Social Change (TaSC) Research Project at Harvard’s Shorenstein Center, chats online extremism, media manipulation, and disinformation campaigns.

April 30, 2020
VISION Episode 2: Joan Donovan

VISION Episode 3: Safiya Umoja Noble

Dr. Safiya Umoja Noble, Associate Professor at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and author of “Algorithms of Oppression: How Search Engines Reinforce Racism […]

May 7, 2020
VISION Episode 3: Safiya Umoja Noble
page

VISION: Peering into the future of democracy

VISION is a weekly conversation about the trends, ideas and disruptions changing the face of our democracy. Hosted by Sam Gill, SVP/Chief Program Officer, Knight Foundation.

April 23, 2020
VISION: Peering into the future of democracy

Back to VISION homepage.