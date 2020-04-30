Flattening the Infodemic Curve – Pt. 1
Debut episode of VISION with Sam Gill, a show peering into the trends, ideas and disruptions affecting the future of our democracy. Episode 1, “Flattening the Infodemic Curve,” features a conversation with Jevin West, associate professor in the Information School at the University of Washington and director of the Center for an Informed Public, regarding misinformation during the COVID-19 pandemic.
