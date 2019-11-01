VISION Episode 10: Dr. Wayne Frederick and Suzanne Nossel
EPISODE 10: FREE EXPRESSION ON COLLEGE CAMPUSES WITH DR. WAYNE FREDERICK AND SUZANNE NOSSEL (THURSDAY, JULY 2, 1 P.M. ET)
What do today’s college students think about free expression on campus, and how do they understand the rights guaranteed by the First Amendment? How has COVID-19 changed the way college students speak out?
We’re talking with Dr. Wayne Frederick, president of Howard University, and Suzanne Nossel, CEO of PEN America. They’ll share insights on how students are engaging in our democracy in this unusual time. Register here.
VISION: Peering into the future of democracy
VISION is a weekly conversation about the trends, ideas and disruptions changing the face of our democracy. Hosted by Sam Gill, SVP/Chief Program Officer, Knight Foundation