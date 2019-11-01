Vision Episode 11: Mary Anne Franks
EPISODE 11: THE HARM IN ONLINE SPEECH WITH DR. MARY ANNE FRANKS (THURSDAY, JULY 9, 1 P.M. ET)
Can content on the internet harm people? How do you apply the First Amendment to online content? How can we ensure online platforms serve their purpose while keeping people safe?
On the Episode 11 of VISION, we’ll hear from Dr. Mary Anne Franks, a University of Miami law professor and president of the Cyber Civil Rights Initiative. She’ll share her insights as one of the leading thinkers on the harmful effects of online speech. Register for Episode 11 here.
