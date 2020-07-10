VISION Episode 12: Nabiha Syed

EPISODE 12: FREEDOM OF SPEECH IN THE DIGITAL ERA (Thursday, July 16, 1 p.m. ET)

What does freedom of speech look like in the digital age? Join us on Episode 12 of VISION for an in-depth conversation with Nabiha Syed, president of The Markup, a nonprofit data-driven publication.

Before joining The Markup, Nabiha Syed was Vice President and Associate General Counsel at BuzzFeed and the company’s first newsroom lawyer. Under her leadership, the company successfully defended against libel litigation arising out of the publication of the Steele dossier and initiated numerous notable access litigations. Prior to BuzzFeed, Syed co-founded the nation’s first media access law clinic, currently in its 10th year of operation at Yale Law School, and served as a First Amendment Fellow at The New York Times.