Vision Episode 14: Jessica J. González
EPISODE 14: INSIDE THE FACEBOOK ADVERTISER BOYCOTT (Thursday, July 30 at 1 p.m. ET)
In the month of July, hundreds of advertisers, nonprofit organizations and individuals began boycotting Facebook advertising as part of the #StopHateForProfit campaign. On Episode 14 of The Future of Democracy, formerly called VISION, we’ll talk with Jessica J. González, organizer of the boycott campaign and co-chief executive officer of Free Press and Free Press Action Fund, two independent organizations that work to give people a voice in media decisions.