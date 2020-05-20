VISION Episode 5: Nate Persily
Voting is a vital function of our democracy. What happens when the pandemic shuts down polls or forces people to wait for hours to cast their ballots? Nate Persily, Stanford law professor and campaign expert, spoke with Sam on Episode 5 of VISION, kicking off a new, four-episode deep dive into the issues surrounding the 2020 election. Persily examined how the current crisis could shape the next national election, and what we can do to prepare.
- EPISODE 5: FURTHER RESOURCES
Nate’s website, which shows all his new events and work
“Nate Persily Asks Whether Democracy Can Survive the Internet,” a Lawfare Podcast episode
A New York Times op-ed on voting by Nate, Bob Bauer, Ben Ginsberg, members of the Presidential Commission on Election Administration
Past Episodes – Flattening the Infodemic
VISION Episode 1: Jevin West
Episode 1, “Flattening the Infodemic Curve,” features a conversation with Jevin West, associate professor in the Information School at the University of Washington and director of the Center for an Informed Public, regarding […]
VISION Episode 2: Joan Donovan
Dr. Joan Donovan, Director of the Technology and Social Change (TaSC) Research Project at Harvard’s Shorenstein Center, and expert in the field of examining internet and technology, online extremism, media manipulation, and disinformation campaigns.
VISION Episode 3: Safiya Umoja Noble
Dr. Safiya Umoja Noble, Associate Professor at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and Co-Director of the UCLA Center for Critical Internet Inquiry. She also holds appointments in African American Studies and Gender Studies. […]
VISION Episode 4: Renée DiResta
Renée DiResta, the technical research manager at Stanford Internet Observatory. DiRest is an expert on abuse in current information technologies, the spread of malign narratives across social networks, and in policymaking to devise responses to the problem […]
VISION Homepage
Vision: Peering into the future of democracy
VISION is a weekly conversation about the trends, ideas and disruptions changing the face of our democracy. Hosted by Sam Gill, SVP/Chief Program Officer, Knight Foundation Episode 6: Election Disrupted – Part 2: Spencer Overton and Arturo Vargas (Thursday, May 28, 1 p.m. ET) Spencer Overton, President of the Joint Center for Political and Economic […]