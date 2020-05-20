VISION Episode 5: Nate Persily

Voting is a vital function of our democracy. What happens when the pandemic shuts down polls or forces people to wait for hours to cast their ballots? Nate Persily, Stanford law professor and campaign expert, spoke with Sam on Episode 5 of VISION, kicking off a new, four-episode deep dive into the issues surrounding the 2020 election. Persily examined how the current crisis could shape the next national election, and what we can do to prepare.