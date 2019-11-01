VISION Episode 8: Seth Flaxman
EPISODE 8: ELECTION DISRUPTED – PART 4: SETH FLAXMAN (THURSDAY, JUNE 11, 1 P.M. ET)
Seth Flaxman, creator of TurboVote, joins the conversation on the ways the current crisis will shape or disrupt the coming election. Click here to register.
Past Episodes – Flattening the Infodemic
VISION Episode 1: Jevin West
Debut episode of VISION with Sam Gill, a show peering into the trends, ideas and disruptions affecting the future of our democracy. Episode 1, “Flattening the Infodemic Curve,” features a conversation with Jevin West, associate professor in the Information School at the University of Washington and director of the Center for an Informed Public, regarding […]
VISION Episode 2: Joan Donovan
Episode 2 of VISION with Sam Gill. Continuing on the topic of “Flattening the Infodemic”, this episode features a conversation with Dr. Joan Donovan, Director of the Technology and Social Change (TaSC) Research Project at Harvard’s Shorenstein Center, and expert in the field of examining internet and technology, online extremism, media manipulation, and disinformation campaigns.
VISION Episode 3: Safiya Umoja Noble
Episode 3 of VISION featured a conversation with Dr. Safiya Umoja Noble, Associate Professor at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and Co-Director of the UCLA Center for Critical Internet Inquiry. She also holds appointments in African American Studies and Gender Studies. She is the author “Algorithms of Oppression: How Search Engines Reinforce Racism […]
VISION Episode 4: Renée DiResta
Renée DiResta, the technical research manager at Stanford Internet Observatory, joined Sam for Episode 4 of VISION. As an expert on abuse in current information technologies, the spread of malign narratives across social networks, and in policymaking to devise responses to the problem, DiResta contributed to the conversation on flattening the infodemic curve during COVID-19.
Past Episodes – Election Disrupted
VISION Episode 5: Nate Persily
Voting is a vital function of our democracy. What happens when the pandemic shuts down polls or forces people to wait for hours to cast their ballots? Nate Persily, Stanford law professor and campaign expert, spoke with Sam on Episode 5 of VISION, kicking off a new, four-episode deep dive into the issues surrounding the 2020 […]
