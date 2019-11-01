VISION Episode 8: Stephen Heintz and Antonia Hernandez

To kick off the new Democracy, Citizenship and Community series, host Sam Gill will chat with Stephen Heintz and Antonia Hernandez.

Stephen Heintz is the president and CEO of the Rockefeller Brothers Fund. In 2010, he set an ambitious path to align investment of the Fund’s financial assets with its mission, resulting in its 2014 decision to divest from fossil fuels and establishing the RBF as a leader in the Divest-Invest movement. He has devoted his career to strengthening democratic culture and institutions to better serve citizens.

Antonia Hernandez is nationally regarded for her expertise in immigration, civil rights and philanthropy. She has spent more than four decades advocating for social justice and improving the lives of underserved communities in Los Angeles County and beyond. Since 2004, she has served as President and Chief Executive Officer of California Community Foundation, one of Southern California’s largest and most active philanthropic organizations.