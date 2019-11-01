Vision Episode 9: Geoffrey R. Stone

On Episode 9 of VISION, we’ll start a deep-dive on issues of speech and expression in a time of turbulence and change. We’ll be joined by Geoffrey Stone, a a University of Chicago law professor and leading thinker on free speech in times of crisis.

Mr. Stone is an Edward H. Levi Distinguished Service professor at the University of Chicago. After serving as a law clerk to Justice William J. Brennan, Jr. of the Supreme Court of the United States, Mr. Stone joined the faculty of the University of Chicago Law School in 1973 and served as dean of the University of Chicago Law School (1987-1994) and Provost of the University of Chicago (1994-2002). Mr. Stone is the author or co-author of many books on constitutional law, including, among others, Democracy and Equality: The Enduring Constitutional Vision of the Warren Court (2020); The Free Speech Century (2019); Sex and the Constitution (2017); Top Secret: When Government Keeps Us In the Dark (2007); and Perilous Times: Free Speech in Wartime (2004). Register here.