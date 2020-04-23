VISION Special episode: Vanita Gupta

SPECIAL EPISODE: VANITA GUPTA – A MOMENT OF RECKONING (Available for viewing on Tuesday, June 9, 2020)

Knight’s Sam Gill will have a special conversation with Vanita Gupta, President and CEO of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights. Together, they’ll discuss George Floyd’s unjust killing, why this is a moment of reckoning for our country, and how we must begin to move forward as a nation.

We will release this episode on Tuesday, June 9. The show will be posted on this page, on Knight’s YouTube channel, and on our Facebook page.