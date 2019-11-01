2020 Knight Foundation Library Leaders Gathering

The annual Knight Library Convening, hosted by Knight Foundation, will take place February 23 – 24, in Miami.

This year, we will be centering our time together on the theme of Library as the Community’s Digital Platform, asking:

How are libraries pushing the boundaries of how information is delivered, shared and consumed by the public?

How are libraries working with other sectors and partnering in new ways?

How are libraries accessing and using public data, and demonstrating impact in unique ways?

The gathering provides opportunities for attendees to connect and learn in both structured and unstructured ways. Leaders in the field will talk about early stage ideas, and discuss timely topics, with tangible outcomes and next steps. Through it all, we aim to nurture and grow this unique community of library leaders and partners, and advance public libraries role in the digital age.

About the convening facilitator:

About the Digital Public Library of America

The Digital Public Library of America amplifies the value of libraries and cultural organizations as Americans’ most trusted sources of shared knowledge. We do this by collaborating with partners to accelerate innovative tools and ideas that empower and equip libraries to make information more accessible. For more, visit dp.la.