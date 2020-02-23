2020 Knight Foundation Library Leaders Gathering

February 23 – 24, 2020

Sunday, February 23

Pérez Art Museum Miami

1103 Biscayne Blvd, Miami

5 p.m.: Museum Tour (pre-registration required)

5:15 p.m.: Shuttle pick-up from JW Marriott Marquis to Pérez Art Museum Miami

Meet in lobby of JW Marriott Marquis

5:45 p.m.: Welcome and Registration, Verde

6:15 p.m.: Welcome Remarks

George Martinez, VP/Chief Technology Officer, Knight Foundation

John S. Bracken, Executive Director, Digital Public Library of America

Sarah Mayeda, Founder, InStride Advisors (and consulting partner to DPLA)

6:30 p.m.: Dinner

8:30 p.m.: Shuttle departs Pérez Art Museum Miami to JW Marriott Marquis

Monday, February 24

JW Marriott Marquis

255 Biscayne Blvd Way, Miami

8 a.m.: Breakfast (Junior Ballroom A, 5th Floor)

9 a.m.: Kick-off (Plaza 4 and 5, 5th Floor)

Welcome: Sam Gill, Senior Vice President and Chief Program Officer, Knight Foundation

Overview: John S. Bracken and Sarah Mayeda, DPLA

9:10 a.m.: Envisioning a Common Digital Effort – What happens to libraries when the majority of patrons experience libraries digitally? What can we do, together, to ensure our relevance when that happens? What skills and assets do we need to develop and strengthen? Panelists will share thoughts and then open for discussion.

Mary Frances Cooper, President and Director, Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh

Linda Johnson, President and CEO, Brooklyn Public Library

Tony Marx, President and CEO, The New York Public Library

John Szabo, City Librarian, Los Angeles Public Library

Felton Thomas, CEO, Cleveland Public Library

10 a.m.: Funding the 21st Century Library – Perspectives on how libraries are resourced and supported

Alberto Ibargüen, President, Knight Foundation

Crosby Kemper III, Director, Institute of Museum and Library Services

10:30 a.m.: Break

10:45 a.m.: Showcase: ​What We’re Working On – Three, 25-minute sessions, three topics per session. Attendees may choose a topic for each time and may move between topic tracks for each session, as desired.

Information (Plaza 1) -​ Libraries push the boundaries of how information is delivered, shared, and consumed 10:45 – 11:10 a.m. ​: Nate Hill, Executive Director, METRO (A clean slate – archipelago.nyc) 11:15 – 11:40 a.m. : Mary Frances Cooper, President and Director, Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh​ (using technology to engage with information and content) 11:45 a.m. – 12:15​ p.m .: Jennifer Lautzenheiser, Director, Middle Georgia Regional Library (using technology to open doors)

-​ Libraries push the boundaries of how information is delivered, shared, and consumed

Engagement (Plaza 2) -​ Libraries work with other sectors and partner in new ways 10:45 – 11:10 a.m.​ : Marie Oestergaard, Library Director, Aarhus Public Libraries, (libraries as physical and civic convening spaces) 11:15 – 11:40 a.m. : Liza Gross, VP/Practice Change, Solutions Journalism Network ​(are libraries poised to become the next news provider of a community?) 11:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. : Marcellus Turner, Executive Director and Chief Librarian, Seattle Public Library (future readying – preparing libraries for disruptors)

-​ Libraries work with other sectors and partner in new ways

Measurement and Impact (Plaza 4 and 5) – Libraries accessing and using public data, and demonstrating impact in unique ways 10:45 – 11:10​ a.m. : David Giles, Chief Strategy Officer, Brooklyn Public Library; Michele Kimpton, Director of Business Development, Digital Public Library of America; Brian Bannon, Merryl and James Tisch Director, The New York Public Library (a digital public option for libraries) 11:15 – 11:40 a.m.​ : Brian Bannon, ​Merryl and James Tisch Director, ​The New York Public Library (​applying reading metric data) 11:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.: Rich Homberg, President and CEO, Detroit Public Television ​(matching community need with existing assets)

– Libraries accessing and using public data, and demonstrating impact in unique ways

12:15 p.m.: Lunch (Junior Ballroom A, 5th Floor)

1:15 p.m.: Engaging communities through memory

Moderator: Charles Thomas, Knight Foundation

Lee Keesler, CEO, Charlotte Mecklenburg Library

Kelvin Watson, Director, Broward County Public Library

Elaine Westbooks, University Librarian, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill

2 p.m.: Going Deeper: ​Challenges and Opportunities – Up to four topics that attendees will choose to explore in groups

2:45 pm.: Break

3 p.m.: Observations and Reflections – Comments from panel and then from the audience

Qumisha Goss​, Librarian, Detroit Public Library

Andrew McLaughlin, Partner and Co-Founder, Higher Ground Labs

Rebekah Monson, Co-Founder and COO, WhereByUs

3:45 p.m.: Closing Remarks

Lilan Coral, Director, National Strategy + Technology Innovation, Knight Foundation

John Bracken, Executive Director, Digital Public Library of America