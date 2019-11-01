Funding restrictions

Knight Foundation’s board of trustees prefer not to fund:

Requests for support of fundraising events;

Requests to cover operating deficits;

Charities operated by service clubs;

Activities that are normally the responsibility of government (The foundation will, in selective cases, partner with government in supporting special projects.);

Medical research; organizations or projects whose mission is to prevent, eradicate or alleviate the effects of a specific disease; requests from hospitals (unless they are for community-wide capital campaigns with a stated goal and beginning and ending dates, or for specific projects that meet foundation goals);

Activities to propagate a religious faith or that are restricted to one religion or denomination; support of political candidates; memorials;

International programs and organizations, except U.S.-based organizations supporting a free press around the world;

A second request for a capital campaign for which the foundation previously approved a grant;

Conferences; group travel; honoraria for distinguished guests—except in initiatives of the foundation in all three cases;

The board and program staff remain open to ideas and opportunities and will exercise flexibility when needed.