Grant Expenditure Monitoring

The GEM program plays a crucial role in maintaining compliance and accountability by supporting a series of financial reviews with Knight grantees. While the overwhelming majority of financial reviews conducted with grantees have indicated that projects were proceeding as planned and found no financial irregularities, a handful of reviews have turned up significant financial issues that prompted us to take corrective actions. Though the GEM was originally conceived as purely a financial review, the process has also provided opportunities for Knight staff and grantees to collaborate more closely. The program has been a key resource for program staff by bringing KPMG’s high level of business expertise to the complex operational issues that grantees face. Meanwhile, reviews have helped grantees identify ways to strengthen their capacities and operations. To examine the impact of the GEM and improve its ongoing effectiveness, we commissioned a pair of assessments in 2011 which analyzed the design of the program from an accounting perspective and gathered feedback from grantees and staff. The assessments affirmed the value of the GEM program but also led us to make some key adjustments to the program.