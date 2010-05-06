10 Years of Miami Contemporary Dance and Dance Now!

Some things seem cosmically ordered. Like this weekend: two of Miami’s most vibrant and visible contemporary dance companies celebrate 10 year anniversaries. Miami Contemporary Dance Company is a testimony to the vision of Ray Sullivan. Dance Now! Ensemble is the fruit of an artistic partnership between Hannah Baumgarten and Diego Salterini. For the past decade, these two companies have helped define the local dance landscape.

Both companies draw from a contemporary vocabulary of leaps, falls, crawls, and unconventional partnering. Bold, dramatic, sexy, MCDC has built a fervent Miami Beach fanbase with a repertoire that often explores the most passionate of human relationships. Lyrical and sensual, Dance Now! has performed far and wide across Miami-Dade and Broward with the pieces that often mine the primal love of family and friendship. That both companies have thrived for 10 years is proof both of their tenacity and of the strength of South Florida’s love of dance.