10th annual Fresh Art exhibit at Summit Artspace

These days when one thinks that just about everything has been done artistically, some artists come up with something fresh. That process has been working for a decade now as Summit Artspace, a Knight Arts grantee, launched its annual Fresh Art exhibition. Forty nine regional artists will have their newly made works on display through April 19.

Not only the artists but also organizers and jurors have come up with something brand new. This year, officials decided to designate what would be labeled First Place as the Fresh Air award. It went to Nathan Mayfield for his acrylic painting of a flying pig with the title “Stick a Fork in It.”

Nathan Mayfield, “Stick a Fork in It.” Photo coutesy of Summit Artspace

Mayfield’s efforts got him $200 in prize money.

Other announced monetary winners are: A Best of Show award ($500) for Maggie Duff’s print “Found Sign V,” a work depicting what seems to be a beggar’s cardboard sign with his plight etched on it, but redone into a compositionally interesting print.

Maggie Duff, “Found Sign V.” Photo courtesy of Summit Artspace

After Mayfield’s first place award, a second place award to Andy Dreamingwolf ($150) for his painting “Sister Ray”; and a third place prize (also $150) for Frances Lehnart’s pastel “Driving Miss Daisy,” showing a nude sitting in the back seat of a car, done in a broad, hip kind of style.

Frances Lehnert, “Driving Miss Daisy.” Photo courtesy of Summit Artspace

Alexandra Nicholis Coon, the Director of the Massillon Museum of Art, served as juror. She had the prerogative to give additional recognition of other works, though with not cash benefits. She named five as Honorable Mention worthy: Eric Ford (who had two pieces represented in the exhibit) for his sculpture, “Untitled”; Seth Madden for his painting, “LA Alhambra”; Erin Miller, for her mixed media work, “Effectivenss of Modern Medicine”; Michael Swaisgood for his piece “Pull”; and Sharon Wagner for her sculpture “Migraine,” which showed a head in anguish being crushed by a vice tightening two pieces of wood.

Sharon Wagner, “Migraine.” Photo courtesy of Summit Artspace

Wagner also had another earthenwork and found object piece in the show called “Out of the Dark.” Illustrating a man’s head and hands trying to climb out of a small opening beneath a cryptic sign written backward across a placard that had wooden spindles looking like spikes stuck into it. All the details spoke to struggle. This piece easily could have been a winner or worthy of mention, too.

It’s always easy to think the juror should have selected other pieces for cash or deserved mention. But if you were the judge, you’d have people disagreeing with you. It is nice though to be in the position of recognize still more art makers.

Aside from the noted artists, there were many, many indeed that make the trip to the gallery worth the travel and time. Among them are Amber McElreath’s “It Can’t Rain All the Time,” which includes some found objects (empty wasp nest, clothes pins as kind of ribs, a little beast statue – that sort of thing) as part of an arresting art object.

Mark Jaroszewski’s watercolors “Audrey” and “Circus Ringmaster” depict some unusual, alien looking figures in such a way that the viewer likely is going to spend considerable time staring at them and pondering their artistic interest.

Mark Jaroszewski, “Audrey.” Photo courtesy of Summit Artspace

Alyssa Klaurer’s large oil painting “Permission” has immediate eye-catching appeal to anyone wandering through the gallery. It is bold in strokes and color in its depiction of a young looking couple.

Curator and newly appointed gallery director Rob Lehr did an outstanding job in mounting the show. It is visually impressive, with every wall and nook seemingly calling for the viewer’s attention..