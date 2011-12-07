1st Annual Lowertown Art Show celebrates diverse local talent

This month, AZ Gallery and Black Dog Café and Wine Bar are teaming up to showcase work from upwards of 50 neighborhood artists in the 1st Annual Lowertown Art Show. The juried exhibition, which opened last weekend, features an eclectic assortment of some 85 works in a variety of media, all made by artists who live and/or work in Lowertown and downtown St. Paul.

Visitors will see everything from landscape photography to mixed media pieces, sculpture, drawing, painting, glass art and more. As I wandered through the show, I found a number of artists entirely new to me — like sculptor Jessie McNally, whose surreal winged horse, “Sora,” immediately drew my eye; or Matthew Rucker, whose name I scribbled down for follow-up later, after being smitten by his stylized, color-saturated painting.

There’s nothing in particular connecting one piece to another in the exhibition, no aesthetic conversation or narrative through-line among these works — but then, that’s not the point. For the viewer, it’s an intriguing but chaotic visual experience, hard to digest critically. Actually, that’s true of many group shows, now that I think about it. That’s not to say they’re not worth seeing, though — they are, if only for the thrill of discovering new talent.