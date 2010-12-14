2010 DawnTown Architecture Competition Winners Announced

Winners of the 2010 DawnTown architecture competition, which invited innovative designs for a seaplane terminal on an island in downtown Miami, have been announced. The award ceremony featured remarks by world-famous architects Chad Oppenheim and Terry Riley. Here’s a bit of info about the winners and their submissions

1st Prize: Team “CA Landscape,” including Trevor Curtis and Sylvia Kim, from Seoul, South Korea, with its design entitled “Miami Glades.” The first-prize team noted that the competition site, Watson Island, has potential as a “great cultural and transportation hub” and thus described their design as an “environmentally-intelligent” building that “embraces the culture and nature of Miami.”

2nd Prize: Team “Stantec”, including Vicky Chan, Liange Otero Colon, and Alex Zulas, from New York, New York, with its design entitled “Amphibian”. The second-prize team emphasized that their concept was to “translate the remarkable amphibian character of the seaplane into a sculptural architectural composition with intricately woven spaces”, a task they termed “urban design choreography”.

3rd Prize: Gerd Wetzel and Martin Plock, from Basel, Switzerland, with their design entitled “Miami Loop.” Mr. Wetzel and Mr. Plock explained that their design was “first about function and how to create a focus point in the area” that both “arranged spaces in a simple way” and “created a sense of arrival from both water and land.”

Honorable Mention: team “NC-Office”, including Nik Nedev, Peter Nedev, Elizabeth Cardona, Cristina Canton, and Jorge San Martin, from Miami, Florida, with its design entitled “Large Roof”.

Honorable Mention: team “Zerovolume”, including Jung Seung Young and Joo Hee Kim from Seoul, South Korea, with its design entitled “Miami Breath”.

Honorable Mention: Nik Martinov from Moscow, Russia with his design entitled “Vacuum”.