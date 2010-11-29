27 Ideas Win $3.8 Million for the South Florida Arts

Free Gospel Sundays at the Arsht Center was enabled by a 2009 Challenge grant. Tonight, 27 innovative ideas received $3.8 million in funding through the Knight Arts Challenge Miami, a contest to bring South Florida together through the arts.

Big and small, the projects have one thing in common: they introduce audiences to – and engage them in – the artistic experience.

For example, as a way to explore innovative architecture, the group DawnTown is going to launch a contest that will result in building a temporary structure each year in a prominent Miami spot. The Borscht Film Festival will commission a series of films that tell unique Miami stories. And the largest grant, $1 million to Miami-Dade Schools, will double the number of students taking cultural field trips to 130,000.