27 Ideas Win $3.8 Million for the South Florida Arts
Arts / Article
-
- Free Gospel Sundays at the Arsht Center was enabled by a 2009 Challenge grant.
-
- Tonight, 27 innovative ideas received $3.8 million in funding through the Knight Arts Challenge Miami, a contest to bring South Florida together through the arts.
Big and small, the projects have one thing in common: they introduce audiences to – and engage them in – the artistic experience.
For example, as a way to explore innovative architecture, the group DawnTown is going to launch a contest that will result in building a temporary structure each year in a prominent Miami spot. The Borscht Film Festival will commission a series of films that tell unique Miami stories. And the largest grant, $1 million to Miami-Dade Schools, will double the number of students taking cultural field trips to 130,000.
The arts are transforming South Florida, and now three years of Knight Arts Challenge Miami winners are adding to the momentum. Read about the latest winners and their plans for the region.
Recent Content
-
Arts / Article
-
Arts / Article
-
Arts / Article