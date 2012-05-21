2012 ZERO1 Biennial official unveiling

By ZERO1 staff ZERO1 officially unveiled the 2012 ZERO1 Biennial, Seeking Silicon Valley, early this month with two bi-coastal press launch events. Hosted by Boyd Level and San Francisco Museum of Modern Art in New York City and San Francisco respectively, ZERO1 is happy to report that attendance was robust and filled with our media friends, journalists, bloggers, writers; artists, and partners.

Exploring the theme Seeking Silicon Valley, the 2012 ZERO1 Biennial, with over 40 new and returning partners, including the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, Berkeley Art Museum, UC Berkeley’s Center for New Media, San Jose Museum of Art and Stanford’s Center for Creativity and the Arts, will showcase the work of scores of contemporary artists at the forefront of new media, some collaborating with iconic Silicon Valley companies.

Bringing a global perspective to this fourth Biennial, Jaime Austin, Lead Curator and Director of Programs for ZERO1, tapped four prominent international women curators to collaborate with her in shaping the Biennial exhibition: Dooeun Choi, the former creative director of the Art Center Nabi in Seoul, South Korea; Brazilian artist-curator Gisela Domschke; the Canadian-born, Amsterdam-based writer and curator Michelle Kasprzak; and German artist and writer Regina Möller.