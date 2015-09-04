2015 Fringe Festival brings another season of cutting-edge performance to Philadelphia

Photo: “After the Rehearsal.” Photo and set design by Jan Versweyveld.

Through Sept. 19, FringeArts in Philadelphia is hosting the 2015 Fringe Festival, sponsored by Knight Foundation. Each September, venues around town play host to cutting-edge, contemporary performance in just about every corner of the city. With more than 1,000 curated and independently produced performances, the 17-day Fringe Festival puts Philly on the map as a go-to destination for innovative live acts.

Having opened its permanent waterfront headquarters on Delaware Avenue in 2013, FringeArts has a dedicated space for presenting shows and events all year long. The massive former firetruck pumping station has been converted into a 232-seat theater space, along with the adjoining restaurant, La Peg, which includes indoor and outdoor seating and a beer hall. Music and drinks are always available at FringeArts during late night, even after all of the programming winds down.

One of the highlights of this year’s Fringe Festival will the U.S. premiere of “After the Rehearsal / Persona,” with nightly 8 p.m. performances Sept. 3-5. The production is an adaptation of two Ingmar Bergman screenplays, interpreted by renowned director Ivo van Hove and set designer Jan Versweyveld. Presented as a theatrical diptych of sorts, the two plays dig to the heart of the often complicated lives of theater artists. “After the Rehearsal” tells the story of Hendrik Vogler, a director whose life is his work. Vogler meticulously tailors his productions to the point where they eventually blend with his life, and the show goes on until reality finally catches up to the script.

“Persona.” Photo and set design by Jan Versweyveld.

In “Persona,” an actress suffers a sudden and debilitating muteness while on stage in the middle of a performance. As if something has snapped in her mind, she is apparently unable to distinguish between the parts she plays and her true self. In the hospital, the star is admired by her nurse, until the caregiver begins to resent her and suspect foul play. Is her condition really just another act?