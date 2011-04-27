“3” of a quality kind

The sculptures and installations of Robert Chambers have become part of the landscape of Miami. His works resemble creations from a scientific laboratory or mechanical creatures; sometimes whimsical, sometimes biomorphic, always interesting. One of his latest public art works was just unveiled at the spanking new South Miami-Dade Arts & Cultural Center, an interactive LED light and marble seating arrangement for the lobby.

William Cordova works in a wide range of media: large sculpture (such as his piece for the Whitney in 2008), video, photography and drawing; his pieces are found in collections and museums the world over.Barbara Neijna is the hand behind “Foreverglades,” the spectacular text, light and color project at Miami International Airport — one of the largest public works of its kind — which won the International Art & Work Award in 2010.

What these three artists have in common is that while Miami is, at least partially, their base, they are not represented in any gallery, for various reasons.

This is why they make up the second show at the alternative gallery Bridge Red (organized by artist Robert Thiele and his family), which aims to exhibit established artists who may not appear in the gallery scene as often anymore. Called “3,” works in this exhibit can seem disparate from each other, but are in fact in dialogue.

In the entry of the show on the left wall are smallish, quiet drawings — ink, collage and graphite on reclaimed paper from Cordova, sublime works that, nonetheless, have profound things to say, like the mix of history and heritage that surround us and makes us who we are. These pieces, most of them never seen here before, continue on the other side of the wall, which faces the kitchen.

In the bathroom, in the tub, is one of Chambers’ best: “Man-Eater,” a pair of white rubber boots being swallowed by a gigantic clamshell (the boots are listed as being “made in the USA”). In the middle of the main room, one of his “science experiment” sculptures stands alone: oil rock with a lab flask on top, half filled with oil. There’s a nice LED piece in the corner and a maquette of his green farm tractor “John John.”

In the back are four large, circular, sculptural paintings, slate gray and made from cement, graphite and crushed shells from Neijna. Really lovely. Between them are 11 in a photographic-acrylic series about the Everglades.

These are artists with significant local, national and international track marks, who have been important to Miami’s art scene. It’s good to see their work again — talking together, and to us — in one space.