75 finalists in Knight Arts Challenge South Florida
Above: Poets from the Omari Hardwick Blueapple Poetry Networks, a program of the Jason Taylor Foundation. Photo credit: O, Miami/Gesi Schilling.
I’m excited to share the list of 75 finalists in this year’s Knight Arts Challenge in South Florida. This year, we received more than 1,100 ideas from artists, thinkers and South Florida’s creative community. Each was thoughtfully considered by a panel of local readers and Knight Staff. The group below represents a mix of projects from individual artists, small collectives and nonprofit organizations.
Undoubtedly, South Florida is a different place now than when we began the arts challenge seven years ago. Our city’s evolution reminds me of a passage by Joseph Roach, who in his book Cities of the Dead refers to “culture” as “a process of remembering and forgetting.”
“To perform in this sense means to bring forth, to make manifest, and to transmit,” Roach explains. “To perform also means, though often more secretly, to reinvent.”
Our community must perform together to honor our history and reinvent our future. And the arts will play an integral role.
As you will see in the list below, every corner of South Florida – from the Keys to Palm Beach County – is engaging the arts and people in this process of remembering and reinvention. It is thrilling to see this artistic vibrancy taking hold across the region.
Later this year, we will present nominees for the Knight Arts Challenge People’s Choice Award. YOU get to choose who will win a $20,000 cash prize via a text to vote campaign. Stay tuned!
Finally, winners of this year’s arts challenge will be announced in early December.
We thank everyone who participated in this year’s challenge and congratulate the 75 ideas below for moving forward to the next round.
By Tatiana Hernandez, arts program officer at Knight FoundationKnight Arts Challenge South Florida 2014 Finalists
Amanda Keeley
To foster conversations on the visual arts with a pop-up store for art books that travels around Miami and is accompanied by lectures and programming
Andrew Yeomanson (DJ Le Spam)
To preserve the art of analog recording by improving a studio that allows local musicians the chance to record on vintage equipment or preserve their works now cataloged on older formats
ArtCenter/South Florida
To explore Miami’s relationship to the water through one-month artist residencies aboard the Maribel, a wooden boat built in 1984, the same year ArtCenter was founded
Artists in Residence in Everglades (AIRIE)
To bring a bit of the Everglades into the city by creating billboards emblazoned with large-scale, artful images of South Florida wildlife
Arts & Drafts Miami
To change the dynamic of cultural experiences by offering free art lessons for curious Miamians at local watering holes
Arts for Learning/Miami Inc.
To engage young minds through the arts by expanding a lauded artist-in-residence program – pioneered by Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts in Vienna, Va. – to preschools throughout South Florida
BFI (Bas Fisher Invitational)
To raise the profile and importance of small, artist-run galleries by hosting a national gallery swap where shows from BFI will be exchanged with galleries around the country
Bleeding Palm
To further develop Miami’s film community by creating a nonprofit animation studio that will produce professional animations while training students and local artists to develop their own work
Bookleggers
To bring literature to more people by expanding a community mobile library that provides books for free, a trade or by donation
Books & Books
To bring great literature into more homes by live-streaming and archiving Books & Books’ Author Events featuring noted writers from a variety of genres
Books Are Nice Inc. and Creative Creative
To make bookmaking and printmaking accessible to South Floridians by creating a space for – and the training to use – a press, binding equipment and more
Brian Butler
To showcase Miami’s vibrant music scene, and make the city more appealing for touring bands, by capturing moments from concerts in a series of illustrations and exhibitions
Buskerfest Miami!
To enhance Miami’s urban life by producing street performances that activate public parks, transit hubs and community plazas that often go unnoticed
Cannonball Miami
To support the growing number of innovative, artist-driven projects in Miami by providing micro-grants – in partnership with the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts – that recognize and validate unconventional artistic projects
Centro Cultural Español de Cooperación Iberoamericana
To provide an intimate cultural experience by expanding the Microtheater program, which produces short plays for a small audience in a confined space
City of Doral
To provide artistic programming in West Miami-Dade through a monthly series offering classical music, dance, installations, art films and more in Downtown Doral Park
City of Miami
To invigorate Miami’s Little Santo Domingo business corridor by producing themed art pieces and murals showcasing Dominican culture
Classical South Florida
To showcase South Florida’s array of musical groups by broadcasting a weekly series of previously recorded live performances that reflect a range of vocal and instrumental music
Community Arts and Culture
To celebrate world music by expanding the Afro Roots World Music Festival to three days and host it in a variety of venues and neighborhoods around Miami-Dade County
Corrie Van Sice
To explore the use of new materials in the arts by developing 3-D printing processes for ceramics and polymers
Downtown Miami Partnership
To help revitalize Miami’s Central Business District by having artists transform vacant passageways and lanes with creative projects
Elizabeth Cerejido
To launch an artist exchange program that brings together Cuban artists from Havana and Miami to present exhibitions, in partnership with a local university
Ezzio Chaviano
To highlight talented local jazz artists by supporting a weekly performance series and acquiring equipment to record these “Jazz Live in the Cellar” events
FATVillage Arts District
To promote cutting-edge contemporary art by expanding the reach of Fort Lauderdale’s FATVillage Projects Contemporary Art Space, which provides a home for artists to create and present experiential work
Food Culture Museum
To explore the cultural implications of the way South Floridians eat through a dinner series at artists’ homes and studios where the table and food become impromptu sculptures
Foundation for Emerging Technologies and Arts
To examine the connections between art and technology by creating a new public center for artistic discovery, experimental performances and innovative exhibitions
Fundación Federico García Lorca
To imagine how Spanish poet Federico García Lorca would experience Miami if he arrived today through a series of literary projects
Guitars Over Guns
To engage youth through the arts by expanding the Guitars Over Guns music-mentoring program to include the visual arts, and to open a community arts center
Hiccup
To support a Hialeah-based collective featuring artists whose works transcend the exhibit space and engage the surrounding city
HistoryMiami
To showcase Miami through images by creating a photography center at the museum focused on curating exhibits and engaging the community in documenting life in South Florida
IFE-ILE
To expand the reach of the company’s Afro-Cuban Dance Festival which produces an array of workshops reflecting the diversity of the African diaspora
IlluminArts
To create themed musical programs as a complement to museum and gallery exhibits
inkub8
To provide professional artists a forum to collaborate and create hybrid works through weekly classes at the organization’s Wynwood’s studio
Jason Taylor Foundation
To bring the “Super Bowl” of poetry to Broward County schools through a friendly poetry competition that empowers and unites students through spoken word
Jason Walker
To reconnect and reimagine Miami’s urban neighborhoods by inviting artists to visually transform Miami’s dreary underpasses
Key West Art & Historical Society
To unite Key West through a kinetic sculpture parade, where artists, bike riders and the community co-create a wacky display of art on wheels
Key West Literary Seminar
To engage islanders in the city’s rich literary history through the Bibliocycle, a customized, three-wheel bicycle that opens up into a boutique bookstore offering titles by iconic Key West writers alongside new releases
Lake Worth Community Redevelopment Agency
To explore the connections between a largely Guatemalan community’s heritage and contemporary art through a performance series that complements a new artist/live work development in Lake Worth’s Luna Park
Letter 16 Press
To capture South Florida’s history by digitizing the work of Miami photographers from the 1970s and ’80s and curating them in a book series
Little Haiti Cultural Center
To preserve Haitian rara, a form of festival music used for street processions, by creating a youth rara institute where teens can learn to play and make traditional instruments
Live in Color Dance Collective
To further develop South Florida’s distinct brand of urban funk dance by training young artists and providing them with opportunities to perform
Mexican American Council
To celebrate Mexican culture by creating a children’s mariachi academy in South Dade
Miami Center for Architecture & Design
To bring artists and architects together to share their ideas and inspirations through a lecture series
Miami City Ballet
To spur innovation in dance by supporting Morphoses, the experimental arm of Miami City Ballet
Miami Dade College
To share the stories of modern-day Marines and their families through a multimedia performance based on their wartime experiences
Miami Jazz Cooperative
To provide a home for jazz in Miami by establishing a nonprofit center for jazz performance and education in partnership with music programs at local universities
Miami Music Project
To enhance music instruction at Miami’s only El Sistema-modeled orchestral program by implementing a new teacher training program for professional artists
Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs
To commemorate the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center’s 40th anniversary by presenting events where prominent artist alums share their talents with today’s students
Museum of Fashion
To celebrate the art of fashion through a new museum that highlights South Florida’s diversity and famous designers with local ties
Mylinh Nguyen
To create a meeting place for design enthusiasts seeking to learn more about typography
Nicholas Ducassi
To create a free, after-school “word gym” where high school and college students can learn the art of writing and oratory
Norton Herrick Center for Motion Picture Studies
To preserve the experience of collectively viewing vintage, 35mm films by expanding the Cosford Cinema Classics series
Nu Deco Ensemble
To engage South Floridians in innovative concert experiences by supporting a new ensemble offering a hybrid of music and multimedia performances
O, Miami
To create an aesthetic voice for Miami-Dade County by launching a literary publishing house
Oliver Sanchez
To support Swampspace, an alternative exhibition space for local artists and musicians in Miami’s Design District
Olympia Center
To infuse Downtown Miami with the arts by expanding a cabaret-style, weekly jazz performance series in the lobby of the Gusman Center
Opa-locka Community Development Corporation
To reimagine Opa-locka’s Ali Baba Avenue by engaging the community to make it a large-scale public art project
Otto Von Schirach
To showcase Miami music by creating a bass festival that brings local greats to stages across the city’s many neighborhoods
Patricia and Phillip Frost Museum of Science
To create a performance series that mixes 20th century science and science fiction movies with musical improv and multimedia presentations
Klangbox Radio
To connect South Florida to global audiences by supporting Klangbox.FM, a Miami-based Internet station
Pioneer Winter
To engage local choreographers in creating site-specific work in non-traditional spaces that is free to all
Ranjana Warier
To celebrate Miami’s many cultures by setting traditional Indian dance to the rhythms of Adrian Castro’s Afro-Caribbean poetry
[selfies]
To explore innovative forms of musical expression that use open source software, cutting-edge technology and audience actions to create new compositions
Sound and Vision
To provide a space for filmmakers, performance and visual artists to collaborate on productions that marry technology and performance
Stiltsville Trust
To give local artists more access to the seven remaining historic houses of Stiltsville by creating an aquatic-inspired arts incubator and residency program
The Children’s Voice Chorus Inc.
To enrich the lives of children in South Miami-Dade’s migrant farming communities by providing transportation to the Children’s Voice Chorus’ program in Palmetto Bay
The Opera Atelier
To enable children to explore opera and ballet by participating in a joint production where the students are a part of all phases of preparation and performance
The Screening Room
To bring high-quality film screenings and video installations to more South Floridians by supporting programming at Wynwood’s The Screening Room
Third Horizon Media
To raise the profile of Caribbean artists by staging showcases that feature the work of cutting-edge filmmakers, musicians and visual artists
TM Sisters
To provide artists access to expensive tools by creating an equipment co-op at the Downtown Art House that will offer cameras, power tools, large-scale printers and more
Trinity Episcopal Cathedral
To provide a space for up-and-coming musical talent to perform by opening up Downtown Miami’s Trinity Cathedral twice a month
University of Florida – College of Fine Arts – School of Music
To showcase South Florida’s Brazilian community by supporting a Brazilian music institute at Broward College
Village of Pinecrest – Pinecrest Gardens
To enable Miami-Dade students to learn from jazz greats by expanding Pinecrest Gardens’ popular Jazz Series to include a new mentor program
Virginia Key GrassRoots Festival
To bring South Floridians together at the festival, which strives to provide music, workshops and events that nourish both brain and body
Vizcaya Museum and Gardens
To engage the community in Vizcaya’s storied past by commissioning local artists to create installations that explore the estate’s hidden spaces and oft-forgotten stories
