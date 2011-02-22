Participants from over 25 states, Puerto Rico, Canada and England attended the 7th annual Palm Beach Poetry Festival in Delray Beach for six days of poetry workshops, craft talks, readings and social events. Public events at this year’s festival sold out two reading events including Robert Pinsky, past poet laureate of the United States, who mesmerized the audience as he performed his poems with the Paul Tardiff Jazz Trio. The Festival also sponsored The Image, Poetry and Photography, an exhibition of photographs inspired by lines from the poems of the featured festival poets. This year, audiences came to see how poetry transcends the page and how it can be celebrated musically and visually through other art forms.