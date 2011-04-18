9000 Teens will see Park Square’s To Kill a Mockingbird

By Park Square Theatre Staff Park Square Theatre’s sold out production of To Kill a Mockingbird is applauded by local critics, patrons and our most honest and critical audience of students from schools in Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin. In April and May, more than 9000 students will visit Park Square to see To Kill a Mockingbird and experience our “Evening of Theatre During the Day”. So far every audience has given standing ovations. Accolades abound for the cast of 22 including Emily, a student from Humboldt High School who said, “this was the most captivating and conflicting play I have ever seen and I absolutely loved it.” To enhance the students’ educational experience, they also participate in workshops in make-up, rapier, movement and voice along with our signature Build a Moment™. A Build a Moment™ allows the cast and crew to share with students the production’s artistic process demonstrating how movement, sound, lights and costumes literally build a specific moment in the show.