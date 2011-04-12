A banner weekend for art in Detroit

It was an amazing weekend for art and community in Detroit. This was thanks in large part to the first ever Art X Detroit, a remarkably successful, five-day festival in Midtown showcasing the work of 38 local Kresge Arts grantees and several guests.

Practically everyone I talked to over the weekend expressed the same sentiment: if only we each could have been in five or six places at once to experience everything we wanted to. The festival opened on Wednesday night with a party at MOCAD that drew a crowd of over 1,300. It continued through Sunday with free literary readings, music and dance performances, lectures and panel discussions, the unveiling of new public art, a multimedia performance at the DIA about Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera, and a visual art show at MOCAD (a must-see, on view until April 24).

From what I saw and heard, nearly every venue was packed. I’d never seen MOCAD as full for a concert as I did on Thursday night, when I went to hear music by composer Joel Peterson and the fabulous experimental harpist Zeena Parkins.

Those of us who made it to Leopold’s Books for a reading by Steve Hughes on Saturday night found ourselves just about elbow-to-elbow, but all the better to experience his barefaced tales of human folly, as hilarious as they are stingingly tragic.

Poet Vie Francis said she’d never seen as many people turn up for a poetry reading in Detroit as came to the Scarab Club Saturday night. I chatted with her on Sunday afternoon at the Cafe 1923 in Hamtramck. It was sunny and warm, with a perfect breeze coming through the open front door, and Francis was jubilant about the festival’s success. Never, she said, had she experienced such buzz, such enthusiastic participation, surrounding so much exceptional work across so many disciplines in Detroit. Never had she seen Detroit come closer to the connected, vibrant city she’s dreamed of and worked toward for 20 years. “I don’t even have words for it,” she said.