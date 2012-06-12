A closer look at MOCAD’s summer exhibitions

MOCAD’s summer exhibitions Vertical Urban Factory and Post-Industrial Complex both investigate elements of The City. As the show’s name suggests, the former is a study of the historical and contemporary uses of the vertical factory, from an architectural historian’s perspective. The latter is a somewhat unorthodox attempt to foreground, within a contemporary art world context, the everyday makers who comprise Detroit’s cultural landscape. The shows dovetail quite nicely. One is an in-depth survey of the way this particular model of factory impacts a city plan, while the other zooms in on human-scale production and ingenuity and their impact on the everyday.