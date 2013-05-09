A closer look at Ranjana Warier, the creative soul behind the “From Bharatanatyam to Bollywood

By Original Noise

Entertainer. Educator. Facilitator. Innovator. The embodiment of power who can fight social injustice.

This is Indian Dance, a heroine who takes an audience through a journey from her divine origin to present day.

This is also in some ways Ranjana Warier, the creative soul behind the “From Bharatanatyam to Bollywood — The Journey of Indian Dance” presentation on May 5 at the Alvin Sherman Library at Nova Southeastern University.

Ranjana Warier was introduced to Indian classical dances at the age of 6. She has been an active performer/choreographer at several charity events in United States, and her efforts to educate children on culture and history using dance as a medium have received wide recognition.

Sunday’s presentation, a part of Asian Heritage Month, was a one-hour discussion of the history of Indian dance, using the character “Indian Dance” to portray the origins and evolution of the art form. The colorful presentation educated the audience on ancient and modern Indian Dances, customs and cultures.

“A number of years ago, we had a lively, exciting Bollywood-themed event with wonderful community participation. This is the first time bringing Indian dance to our audience since that event,” said Kimberli Kidd, Adult Services Librarian II at Nova Southeastern University. “We are celebrating Asian Pacific cultures in May. Dance is an attractive medium to highlight culture.”

Ranjana dedicates herself to this culture by immersing herself in the dancing and the sharing of the art form.

Indian dance styles require proper training and years of practice to master and perform. These art forms are not often performed in the United States, due to the lack of experts in the field and time and budget commitments. Blending the multiple styles, still keeping the individual characteristics intact, for a theatrical performance is rarely done. Ranjana’s work project takes it a step further by bringing the expression of heritage to non-traditional space like a library.

“Ranjana has been working tirelessly to bring this event to our library,” Kidd said.

And this is only the precursor. Save the date for Ranjana’s next big effort (thanks to a grant from Knight Foundation), when renowned classical dance teachers of Florida and their senior students will bring the classic fairy tale Sleeping Beauty to life through original choreography, colorful costumes, and unique music. The show “Anvita” will facilitate cross-cultural understanding using the medium of dance. Mark your calendars for Aug. 31 and Sept. 1; it’s not to be missed.

Ranjana can be reached via email at: [email protected].

Coverage from the Davie Cooper City Gazette