A Collection’s ‘Memories’ at Broward’s New Gallery

The Fine Arts Gallery at Broward College has been exhibiting internationally known artists since its opening in 1965, including such luminaries as Nam June Paik, Judy Chicago, Carl Andre and Duane Hanson. On Aug. 27th, it will be rechristened as the New Gallery of Broward College, with an aim to expand its reach and influence in the contemporary art world. The inaugural exhibition, in fact, has its home in Miami, at the residence of Arturo and Liza Mosquera. “The Persistence of Memories: Selections from the Mosquera Collection” includes a wide array of contemporary art, made between 1981 and 2010, in diverse media ranging from drawing, painting and photography to sculpture and video.

All in all, there will be works from about 32 artists, many of whom are well-known to art lovers here and much further abroad. Some of the collection was shown a couple years back at the Freedom Tower in downtown Miami – this will be the second public outing for pieces from this collection. The Mosqueras have been known for collecting Cuban and Cuban-American art, but that is a dated notion. As the roster for “Persistence” highlights, it is really a great sampling of Miami art. To name just a few artists (currently or formerly based in South Florida) who will be represented in the exhibit: COOPER, Naomi Fisher, Susan Lee Chun, Ernesto Oroza, Cristina Lei Rodriguez, Jen Stark, Luis Gispert and Glexis Novoa. And really, that truncated list does not do the entirety justice. These are artists who have expanded South Florida’s horizons on many levels, aesthetically and conceptually. For the New Gallery, it’s a good way to tie the historical trends in local contemporary art past and present, in order to look forward in the burgeoning cultural region north of the Miami-Dade border.