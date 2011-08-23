A cure for the summertime blues

It’s hot. It’s raining. Even the ocean offers little relief this time of year. So, it’s best to stick with the indoor. What many people don’t realize is that August delivers artistic relief — contrary to popular belief, there have been a number of interesting things going on a all month.

Last week, as reviewed here, the de la Cruz Collection opened up several local projects, including the brilliant train station sign sculpture from George Sanchez-Calderon. But the three floors are filled with all kinds of good stuff, the building itself is lovely and it’s free.

Heading further north, Museum of Contemporary Art‘s August continues with a talk from Ryan Trecartin this Thursday. Whether you hear it or not, it’s a reminder to make sure you huddle up on one of the beds, provided in the museum, to view Trecartin’s freaky, trippy, seven-video excursion through the bizarre, mostly filmed in Miami. It’s one of the most unique exhibits of the year, hands down. Then, on Saturday evening, Museum of Contemporary Art screens more experimental film for its always-anticipated Optic Nerve Film Festival. Previous winners are now mainstays on the Miami art stage. Oh, and on Wednesday, another one of Museum of Contemporary Art’s music nights will be held in the courtyard, starting at 7 p.m., this time featuring punk-rock lover, noisemaker and music journalist Abel Folgar.

But these are not the only shows in town. At Miami Art Museum, the intriguing, interactive “Rivane Neuenschwander: A Day Like Any Other” continues on the ground floor. It’s not the only exhibit, however, that can keep you holed up in the downtown museum for an afternoon. Just opened, tucked in a room upstairs among pieces from the permanent collection, is a stunning and moving photography exhibit, “Focus Gallery: Joel Meyerowitz — Aftermath.” The 24 images were shot immediately after the towers fell on Sept. 11, 2001 — he was the only photographer allowed on the devastated site. He’s a master with color in his photography, so it’s a strange sensation to see little bits and pieces of color (life?) shine through these dark moments.

And there is more out there, with a little searching. Miami does not close down anymore.