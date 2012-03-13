A deep breath for art

What a difference a space makes. When art works get enough room to breathe, to express themselves, sometime with rooms and walls all to their own, it changes the viewing experience dramatically. The temporary “pop-up” gallery that curators Alexandra Hopf, Odalis Valdivieso and Marcos Valella commandeered in the Design District for “Practices Remain” is a wonderful example of a nice space, well used, to show off some solid art.

As the title of the exhibit suggests, the works from 13 artists here explore process and practice as much as final product. But even without knowing that, the pieces here hold their own, in the various rooms that were already finely prepped for another show during Art Basel. In the front hall, Valdivieso’s small, deceptively simple works get a wall, facing larger, more colorful paintings of Valella, while the back wall shows off some good, creatively hung pieces from Hopf. Turn the corner, and three paintings/collages imprinted on found CDs (collected from a dumpster at the Delano hotel) make up Jorge Pantoja’s wall. Carlos Rigau has a solo work on one wall, and same goes for the single, quiet Consuelo Castaneda painting (a bit of a departure for her). All of these walls are white, but Jim Drain’s huge sculpture sits in the middle of the one dark gray room, also the only work of art there.

It’s amazing how giving these pieces so much space keeps the exhibit clean and aesthetically pleasing to follow, around and around.

But maybe the best works await for last, around another corner. Christy Gast hung two, cloth-based “beaver tails,” and Sinisa Kukec has two resin sculpture/paintings sitting on the floor. And, although Kerry Phillips’ work is much more monotone, make an effort not to miss them. Once again she employs interesting materials and presents her work in a novel way, leaving a subtle, fine after-taste long after departing the space.