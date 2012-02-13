A first look at The Light Factory’s Luminaries Distinguished Lecture Series: Artists Behind the Viewfinder

By Dee Grano, The Light Factory The Light Factory has finalized two guest speakers for the Luminaries Distinguished Lecture Series: Artists Behind the Viewfinder presented by The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.

We will present photographer Camille Seaman, in person on Thursday, March 22 at 7 pm at Storrs Hall 110 in the School of Architecture at UNC Charlotte. Camille Seaman, a 2011 TED Fellow and 2006 Critical Mass 50 winner, chronicles icebergs that are visually beautiful yet mysterious. Part of this series is currently on display in the Knight Gallery during The Calm before The Storm exhibition.

On Saturday, April 14, The Light Factory will present cult animator and Academy Award nominee Don Hertzfeldt (Rejected, Billy’s Balloon, the Meaning of Life) will join us for an evening of his animated shorts on the big screen, culminating in the exclusive regional premiere of his newest film, It’s such a beautiful day.