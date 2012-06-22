A fond farewell to an artistic voice

Paula Harper.

Back in 2001, when I first moved to Miami, the University of Miami Art History professor and writer Paula Harper was crafting a piece for Art in America about the latest crop of artists who were making a huge splash, and had a show at MOCA called “The House at MOCA.” It was the first museum show to highlight the young, emerging talent of Miami, and Paula told it to the world. Labeled at times the “hot house kids,” they would indeed be an integral part of the burgeoning art scene here, on the cusp of the arrival of Art Basel.

Paula would continue to be a booster but also a critic of this new scene, and helped me navigate it as well, with her always intelligent, clever commentary and precise eye. Paula died on June 3, and Miami will miss her great spirit and her much-needed voice, as critical as it sometimes could be.

“The House at Moca,” 2001.

Although her death will leave a huge gap, her fascinating life is worth celebrating, and remembering.

After graduating from Hunter College of the City University of New York with an M.A. in art history, Paula would go on to gain a Ph.D. from Stanford and then join the faculty of what today we know was one of the cutting-edge universities of art at the time, the California Institute of the Arts (CalArts), where she became a pioneer in the feminist art movement. She transplanted to Miami in 1982 to teach at U.M.