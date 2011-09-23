A gallery with room for a view

As art centers more and more in Wynwood and the Design District, sometimes an original art outlet and developmental space, the ArtCenter/South Florida, a Knight Arts grantee, can get lost in the crowd. It’s always a nice reminder to see how art can literally be exposed in this glass-fronted, Lincoln Road home. Wynwood, like the Chelsea it aspires to be, is an art destination — the pedestrian-free, windowless facades of Wynwood attract those specifically seeking art. It’s a far cry from the perpetually crowded streets of South Beach, where the temptation to stop in for a peek at art, even if you know nothing about it, is strong.

This month, an extra attraction sits at the front of ArtCenter’s gallery, facing the street, in a site-specific sculpture from Westen Charles, a founder of Locust Projects (also a Knight award winner). It’s a large dog, with a long, pink scarf protruding from its nether regions, passing through a very delicately hung hoop (which is attached to the ceiling with the most lightweight string). Indeed, the title is “Hoops and Poops.” Both the art aficionado and the art novice will want to look closely at the tomb-like base on which the dog is standing — a granite and marble pedestal. Except, those are not the materials at all. Charles has painstakingly painted these white and gray structures to look just like solid stone; amazing stuff. Charles’ work hasn’t been seen around town much lately, so it’s nice to have him and his clever work back.

He is one of the three artists highlighted in “Whim: Material, Metaphor, Imagery,” along with Ramon Bofill and Brian Reedy. The others also play with the perception of material and craft. Reedy’s work clearly works with the whimsical theme, like Charles. For this show, he crafts fanciful, fantasy paintings on wood. Covered in sparkles and populated with demons and creatures, they are both light and heavy, in imagery and texture. Bofill, with a MFA from the Rhode Island School of Design, works most literally here with materials, colors and patterns.

While all three of these artists are part of scaffolding that makes Miami’s art scene serious, the works are also, well, whimsical enough to entice a Lincoln Road stroller to take a chance and drop in. They’ll like what they see. And unlike almost any other outlet in Miami, they can see it at night — the ArtCenter stays open until 10 p.m., 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. That can truly open some doors to a broader audience.