A Little Winter Music
There was a time when the world stopped for me during Winter Music Conference. Every year I interviewed dozens of DJs, sat in on official panels, slogged around the Ultra Festival, stayed up all night and all the next day and all the next night (you get the idea), sustained by little more than the throb of electronic beats. If that’s what you want, get it here. But I’m not looking for a DJ to save my life anymore. A sublime set or two will do. That’s why you’ll find me this Friday at the Giant Step Sunset Soiree, featuring Chico Mann.
My best memories of WMCs past revolve around chill grooves during sunset sessions on the beach. A Casio-fueled side project of Antibalas‘ guitarist Marquitos Garcia, Chico Mann has the perfect sunset vibe, sparkly and fresh and — as the video for “Say What” shows — out to make the world safe for the funk.
There’s a second Sunset Soiree on Saturday, featuring freaky house diva Estelle, but I won’t be able to catch but a minute before heading up to North Beach for adorable singer-songwriter duo Mestizaje. Spanish pixie Beatriz Luengo teams up with Cuban troubadour Yadem, backed by stellar local musicians, for a night of flirting and soul-searching in the best Latin alternative tradition. That’s enough winter music for me.
Giant Step Sunset Soiree featuring Chico Mann runs from 7pm to 1am on Friday, March 26, poolside at the Delano, 1685 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, 33139; www.giantstep.net. Admission free, RSVP required. Mestizaje performs at 8pm on Saturday, March 27 at the Byron Carlyle, 500 71st Street, Miami Beach; 305-448-9677; www.ccemiami.org. Tickets cost $10; $5 for CCE members and students.
