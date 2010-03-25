A Little Winter Music

There was a time when the world stopped for me during Winter Music Conference. Every year I interviewed dozens of DJs, sat in on official panels, slogged around the Ultra Festival, stayed up all night and all the next day and all the next night (you get the idea), sustained by little more than the throb of electronic beats. If that’s what you want, get it here. But I’m not looking for a DJ to save my life anymore. A sublime set or two will do. That’s why you’ll find me this Friday at the Giant Step Sunset Soiree, featuring Chico Mann.