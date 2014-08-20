A new show at MN Museum of American Art puts individual faces and stories to life on the Green Line

There’s been so much focus on the new Twin Cities light rail Green Line, itself, since its launch earlier this summer, it’s welcome to see close attention paid to the individual neighborhoods and residents who live and work along its path. In June, MinnPost’s Andy Sturdevant devoted two delightful pieces (with interactive infographics) for his column, “The Stroll,” to highlight the character and attractions of some of the various pockets of the city along the Line. In July, Minnesota Public Radio mapped some of the interesting restaurants along the new light rail line (more interactive info-graphics!). There have been similar feature articles in Mpls/St. Paul Magazine , Minnesota Monthly , City Pages and other local publications.

Check back here next week for a post reviewing the art on view in the soon-to-open exhibition at MMAA. For now, I’ll point you to the show’s opening night’s activities – in particular, the interactive storytelling exercises. In conjunction with the show, photographer Wing Young Huie is partnering with PlaceBase Productions’ theater artist Ashley Hanson and playwright Jessica Huang to form the Green Line Theater. Their team plans to mount a new play whose script will be informed by the individual experiences of day-to-day life in the various Central Corridor neighborhoods, as shared by residents in several upcoming community “story swaps” (presented in partnership with Center for Hmong Arts and Talent, Springboard for the Arts, and the African Development Center), interactive theater exercises and one-on-one interviews. The resulting, community-driven play will be performed publicly at light rail stations along the Green Line for the exhibition’s closing weekend, October 18 and 19. The exhibition opening will include the first of these public storytelling sessions – it’s a good time to go, see the new work and be part of this crowdsourced theater experiment by sharing your own reflections about what it’s like to live on the Line.