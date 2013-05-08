A New York state of mind with a Miami twist

Carol K. Brown at Nohra Haime booth, Pulse New York.

The Frieze New York Art Fair returns to Manhattan for a second year, after the wildly successful introduction of the London-based fair last year on Randall’s Island. More than 180 galleries from across the globe will be set up in the inviting island park, joined this year by an adjacent waterfront Sculpture Park, with works from the likes of Paul McCarthy and Franz West. But what would a contemporary art fair these days be without ancillary events? In this case, the major accompanying sister will be Pulse New York, taking place in Chelsea.

Although no Miami gallery made into the U.S. Frieze, several galleries and Miami artists did make the grade for Pulse.

Rune Guneriussen at Waltman Ortega booth, Pulse New York.

For instance Wynwood’s Black Square, which often shows art that is a little uncommon for Miami – works from Eastern Europe and Russia. At Pulse, one artist highlighted there, whose contrasting color schemes are transfixing, comes from a video from Zinaida Lihacheva, a Ukrainian artist. On the same street in Miami is the Waltman Ortega gallery, also represented at Pulse. The gallery is bringing two of the outstanding artists it showed this year, Rune Guneriussen and Aleix Plaemunt, both of whom make interventions on the landscape and on nature and then photograph it. They will be joined by Kavachnina Contemporary, which will highlight the eerie sculptures made of resin marble powder – bald torsos sticking out of the sand – from Angela Lergo.

At the New York gallery Nohra Haime booth at Pulse, Miami artist and instructor Carol K. Brown will be showing her latest series of tiny paintings depicting an “army” of women, this series called “Las Conquistadoras,” based on photographs of largely older women in fierce poses with various weaponry.

Outside of the fairs, some Miami and former Miami residents will be having shows. At the newly opened Julian Navarro Projects (he used to be the director at Miami’s Praxis gallery, now closed) in Long Island, Wendy Wischer – now teaching in Utah – will take over the space with sculptural environments that explore our relationship with nature, in a multimedia solo show that involves sound, projected imagery and lots of reflection, called “Black Holes and Silver Linings.”

At the Lower East Side LMAKProjects, Carlos Rigau – who now splits his time between Miami and New York – will have a selection of photographs, paintings and video for his solo “Plastic Ruins.” There is a running thread that involves nature in many of these exhibits, and Rigau will further that with a Sunday performance with Nick Klein, “Nature’s Own, Nature Valley.”

If you are in New York this weekend, you will likely trip over other Miamians as well, exhibiting or visiting – it’s becoming a beaten path.