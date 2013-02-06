A one-two mayoral punch on behalf of the arts

By Adrienne Arsht Center Staff

Opera stars. Prima ballerinas. Legendary violinists.

Mayors?

Two of the biggest government rock stars of our time – former Chicago Mayor Richard Daley and former Miami Mayor Manny Diaz – stepped into the spotlight usually reserved for gifted artists on the grand stage of the Knight Concert Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 5, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County.

Their message to 100 of Miami’s business and community leaders: It makes good business sense to invest in the arts to drive Miami’s future as a world-class city.

Alberto Ibarguen, President CEO Knight Foundation, at the Adrienne Arsht Center Leadership Luncheon. Photo by Manny Hernandez

Knight Foundation President & CEO Alberto Ibargüen and Arsht Center President & CEO John Richard joined the one-time big city bosses in emphasizing that the continued artful evolution of Miami-Dade County cannot happen without the commitment of its private corporations and business leaders.

The lunch, which also occurred atop the stage, kicked off the Arsht Center Foundation’s Leadership Committee, an effort to engage entrepreneurs and companies with opportunities to support programming and other initiatives at the county-owned center.

Northern Trust sponsored the event. Along with business leaders, the audience included such community powerbrokers as Armando Codina, Trish and Dan Bell, Howard Herring and Jorge Plasencia, among others.