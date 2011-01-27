A passion for public art

Lots of people say they support public art. Will Puckett creates it. And in doing so, he also creates a collaborative spirit that brings people together to build a sense of community.

For Puckett, it’s all about the process of making art. He received no commission for his first outdoor mural in NoDa, Als Ich Chan: A Tribute to NoDa, an 18-month labor of love that celebrates the Charlotte neighborhood he’s called home for five years.

The 1,200-square-foot piece is a group portrait that features some 270 neighborhood residents. Each individual is a real person who dropped by the site to be sketched or photographed for inclusion in the final work.

“I wanted to see art done,” Puckett says. “It was more important to me than a paycheck.

“NoDa is supposed to be an arts district, but there’s only a couple of galleries left, and there’s not much art up outside,” he adds. “That’s not right. We need to get people out and embracing art.”

The mural, located at 3213 North Davidson Street, graces one of the walls of a local tavern, Jack Beagle’s. Owner Chris Ingram donated the materials to create it.

Puckett started on the tribute in mid-2009 and finished it last November, about 18 months later – but didn’t always work full-time on it as he had another job He did the bulk of the work himself, including applying stucco to the wall, but says a couple of buddies helped out “for a couple of beers.”

Now working full time as an artist, Puckett admits he also sees the NoDa tribute as a billboard for himself. In fact, it did help him win a commission from the Mint Museum of Art Uptown for its grand opening in October. He designed an interactive piece where visitors painted blocks (they had some freedom to choose the exact color), which were then assembled into a pre-determined grid to create a final piece.

Puckett also created last year Trips for Kids, a 24-hour paint-by-number project. He sketched the scene for the 110-foot long mural, but instead of painting it, used a number scheme so participants – ranging in an age from 1 to 80 – could add the color.

A Charlotte native, Puckett left the area for about a decade and returned seven years ago. He likes what he sees. “Charlotte doesn’t have an established art scene yet, which gives you an open opportunity to establish one and to not feel restricted in making your voice heard.”